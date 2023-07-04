Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after buying an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex Stock Performance

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $150,802.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,507.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.