FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FRP Stock Down 1.3 %

FRP stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. FRP has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at FRP

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $70,076.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $254,413. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FRP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

(Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.