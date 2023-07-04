Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru Sells 250 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Generac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.