General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in General Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after buying an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

