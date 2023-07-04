Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

