GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GitLab were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,374 shares of company stock worth $2,360,889. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

