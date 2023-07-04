Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

