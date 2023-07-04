GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 72.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 733,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,028,000 after acquiring an additional 308,313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 309.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $395,894 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

