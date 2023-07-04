Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New $539,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

