GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,097,000 after purchasing an additional 333,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helios Technologies Price Performance

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

