GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

