GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $336.66 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average of $326.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.