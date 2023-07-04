GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $443.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $62.13.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.