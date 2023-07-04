GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $30,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

