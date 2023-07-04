Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 641,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Griffon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

