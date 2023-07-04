Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

