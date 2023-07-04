Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

