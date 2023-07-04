HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 523.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,604 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.74% of HealthStream worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.