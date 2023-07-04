Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.0 %

HSIC opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

