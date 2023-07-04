Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 5,289.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Herc were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Herc by 10,114.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 53.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

