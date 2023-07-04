Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

