Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

