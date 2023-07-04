HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

HNI Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HNI opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $36.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HNI will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. State Street Corp lifted its position in HNI by 34.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,153,000 after buying an additional 545,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HNI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HNI by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in HNI by 863.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.