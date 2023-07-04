Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.