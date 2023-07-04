Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $328.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $177.85 and a one year high of $332.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

