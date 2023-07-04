Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hubbell by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.85 and a 52 week high of $332.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.87.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

