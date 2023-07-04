IFP Advisors Inc Buys 792 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 103,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $189.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

