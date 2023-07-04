IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,805,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,320,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,979,000 after buying an additional 4,182,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,149,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

