IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

