IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average is $233.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

