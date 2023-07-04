IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,056 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,601,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

