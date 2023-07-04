IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

