IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,220.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 331,459 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 205,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.