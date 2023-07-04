IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

