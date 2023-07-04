IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.

UJAN stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

