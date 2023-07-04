IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Optas LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

LHX opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

