IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,330 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

