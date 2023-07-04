IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIP opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 459.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

