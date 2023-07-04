IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

