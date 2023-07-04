IFP Advisors Inc Has $459,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

