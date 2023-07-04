IFP Advisors Inc Has $466,000 Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $40.19.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

