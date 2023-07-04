IFP Advisors Inc Has $469,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 373.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

NYSE DE opened at $406.48 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.