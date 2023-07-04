IFP Advisors Inc Has $478,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

