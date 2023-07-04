IFP Advisors Inc Has $480,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.