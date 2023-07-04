IFP Advisors Inc Has $486,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 30.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $369,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.7% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

