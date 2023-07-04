IFP Advisors Inc Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.60 and a 200-day moving average of $249.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.