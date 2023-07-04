IFP Advisors Inc Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

