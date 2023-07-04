IFP Advisors Inc Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

