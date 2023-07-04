IFP Advisors Inc Has $515,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $22.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

