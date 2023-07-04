IFP Advisors Inc Has $519,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 409,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

JHEM opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $724.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.